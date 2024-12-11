Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 127 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,106,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,502,000 after purchasing an additional 479,193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,626,000 after buying an additional 214,097 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,158,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,516,000 after acquiring an additional 82,934 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 953,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,813,000 after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 805,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,395,000 after acquiring an additional 212,886 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR stock opened at $170.86 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $178.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 10th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $5,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,530,412.80. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,672.66. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,495. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ATR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

