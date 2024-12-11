Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COKE. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 451.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 88.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,274.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,256.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $800.76 and a 52-week high of $1,376.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.