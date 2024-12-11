Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 6,145 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Five Below were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Five Below by 556.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1,094.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 366,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,349,000 after acquiring an additional 335,493 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 207,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 41.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,272,000 after purchasing an additional 180,902 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Five Below by 39.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,330 shares during the period.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $109.42 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average is $93.81. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.15.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

