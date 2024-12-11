Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,028 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.38% of First Financial Northwest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 45.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 9.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

FFNW opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $205.92 million, a PE ratio of 202.82 and a beta of 0.52.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $20.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

