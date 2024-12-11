Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at D. Boral Capital

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by D. Boral Capital from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CARM. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Carisma Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Carisma Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance

CARM stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Carisma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 314.78% and a negative return on equity of 957.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 3,661,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 549,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 549,290 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 75.5% during the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carisma Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

Further Reading

