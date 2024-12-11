Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Down 2.1% After Insider Selling

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $489.00 and last traded at $493.00. 4,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 63,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $503.69.

Specifically, Director Julia Sze sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.31, for a total transaction of $62,913.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,056.16. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.58. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $507.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 30.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

