Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Lowered to “Equal Weight” Rating by Barclays

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $230.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.
