Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Lowered to “Equal Weight” Rating by Barclays

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $230.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of CBOE opened at $203.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

