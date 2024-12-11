Centiva Capital LP Acquires 7,968 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Movado Group by 117.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 393.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Movado Group Trading Up 0.8 %

MOV opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $465.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.04. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.62%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

