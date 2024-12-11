Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Position in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AudioEye during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AEYE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $234.55 million, a P/E ratio of -71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. AudioEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,080. This represents a 52.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Moradi sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $21,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,864,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,742,960. This represents a 32.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,342,859 shares of company stock worth $32,684,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

