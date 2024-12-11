Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,224 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $156,088,000 after acquiring an additional 347,626 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $58,678,000 after buying an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,130,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 315,946 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,895,000 after buying an additional 70,868 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,840.22. This represents a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $221,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,781.10. The trade was a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,625 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.