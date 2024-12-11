Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 9,176 Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,176 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 41.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 146,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102,182 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 10.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the second quarter worth $5,756,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CIB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.8044 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Articles

