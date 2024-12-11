Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Methanex were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 52,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Methanex by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Methanex by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MEOH shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Methanex from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Methanex from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.40. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.58%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

