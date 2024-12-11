Centiva Capital LP Buys 32,326 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 35.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,135,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth about $810,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sendas Distribuidora to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

NYSE:ASAI opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.