Centiva Capital LP Buys New Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in APi Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 3,622.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 392,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 382,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 11,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $427,784.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,958,802.30. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 53,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $1,986,113.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,478,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,002,581.73. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on APi Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

