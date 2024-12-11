Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 10,381 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

AdvanSix stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a market cap of $843.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $77,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,816. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,434.15. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $474,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix



AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

