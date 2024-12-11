Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 4,469 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after acquiring an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,078,000 after acquiring an additional 806,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,005,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,322,000 after acquiring an additional 61,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,659,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,464,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,273,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,013,000 after purchasing an additional 494,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,323,150. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

NYSE EW opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

