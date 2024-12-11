Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 7,900 iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter worth $331,000. KKM Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1,758.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

TUR stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

