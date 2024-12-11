Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 8,442 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $406,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 191.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 267.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

