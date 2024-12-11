Centiva Capital LP Cuts Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.05% of CEVA worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 125.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 338.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

