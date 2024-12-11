Centiva Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth approximately $998,601,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 123.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 794,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 47.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,308,000 after purchasing an additional 477,838 shares during the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $15,480,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $14,781,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Trading Down 1.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

