Centiva Capital LP Decreases Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 450.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 113.7% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $169.08 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.48 and a 52-week high of $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.99 and its 200 day moving average is $145.53.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

