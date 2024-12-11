Centiva Capital LP Has $281,000 Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Pennant Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The Pennant Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNTG opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNTG shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

