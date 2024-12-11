Centiva Capital LP Has $283,000 Stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 195.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,766 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of SIGA Technologies worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIGA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 38.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $461.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.89. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 49.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.