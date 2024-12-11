Centiva Capital LP Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 51,652 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSBC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $18.00 target price on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.08. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.97%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Stories

