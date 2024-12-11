Centiva Capital LP Has $306,000 Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 268.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $39,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,343.20. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,105. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,710. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.27. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.54 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens upgraded Hancock Whitney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

