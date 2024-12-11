Centiva Capital LP Has $310,000 Stock Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 787,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 28,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 237,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,907,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 141.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 220.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $423,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,784.05. This represents a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $129,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,960. This represents a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MD opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.