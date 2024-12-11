Centiva Capital LP Has $311,000 Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $72.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

