Centiva Capital LP Has $321,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,037 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.45.

XYL stock opened at $128.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.44 and its 200-day moving average is $132.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.24 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

