Centiva Capital LP Invests $298,000 in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,777 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 69.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 53.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 148,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.32. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $424.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $559,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,610.04. This trade represents a 22.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

