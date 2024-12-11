Centiva Capital LP Invests $299,000 in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.72. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $79.01.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $112.51 million during the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

