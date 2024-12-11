Centiva Capital LP Invests $319,000 in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 2.4 %

KIDS opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $556.58 million, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.14. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $36.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

