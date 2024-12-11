Centiva Capital LP Invests $321,000 in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth $913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,092,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,704,000 after acquiring an additional 136,776 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1,152.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 406,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 374,074 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 933.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.31. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.15%. This is a positive change from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

