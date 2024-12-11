Centiva Capital LP Invests $328,000 in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 361.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Viasat by 63.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 644,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 1,145.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 816,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 750,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 40.4% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

