Centiva Capital LP Makes New $294,000 Investment in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in The Hackett Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 164,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $881.50 million, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

HCKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

