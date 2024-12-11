Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,290 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BOX by 143.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in BOX by 324.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 245.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $444,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,998,222.89. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,720.75. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $954,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
BOX Stock Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BOX
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.