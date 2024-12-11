Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

NYSE:MC opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.83 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $81.60.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 452.83%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

