Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the second quarter worth $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at $121,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 91.3% in the third quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

