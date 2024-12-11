Centiva Capital LP Purchases 2,530 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.17% of Children’s Place worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter worth about $2,772,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 4,217.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 52,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,455 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 462.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $179.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.28. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.59). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4,732.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.