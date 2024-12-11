Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1,729.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 36.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 80.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Independent Bank Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IBCP opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $789.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $77.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,082.02. This trade represents a 4.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christina Keller sold 1,400 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,163 shares in the company, valued at $136,754.55. This trade represents a 25.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Stories

