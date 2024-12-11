Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Pampa Energía by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Pampa Energía Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PAM stock opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12-month low of $38.15 and a 12-month high of $90.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.71 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pampa Energía

(Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.