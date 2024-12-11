Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,303,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,436 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $45,267,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 395.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,665 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,801,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,701,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 228,004 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $640.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.50 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Mckinley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,502.13. The trade was a 11.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,477.70. The trade was a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

