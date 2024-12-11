Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,575. The trade was a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $299,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,022,732. The trade was a 2.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,108 shares of company stock worth $7,488,826 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on BlackLine from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackLine from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackLine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.10.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
