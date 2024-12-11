Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 18,946 Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Innodata as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INOD. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Innodata by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Innodata by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Innodata by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innodata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Innodata alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innodata presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,630,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337.80. This represents a 32.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 924,876 shares of company stock worth $42,040,262. Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Trading Down 12.3 %

Innodata stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 2.55.

Innodata Profile

(Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.