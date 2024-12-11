Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 19,449 Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Opera by 135.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on OPRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Opera from $19.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Opera from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Opera from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Opera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Opera Stock Performance

OPRA opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Opera Limited has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

