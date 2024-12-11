Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 29,882 Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cosan by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cosan by 405.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 114.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter.

Cosan Stock Performance

Cosan stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Cosan S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

