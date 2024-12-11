Centiva Capital LP Raises Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EB. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 612,173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eventbrite by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at about $756,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth about $7,744,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 46.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $370.08 million, a P/E ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,300.56. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

