Centiva Capital LP Reduces Holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,091 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 162,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 224,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,350,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 624,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. The trade was a 10.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.32 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

