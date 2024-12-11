Centiva Capital LP Sells 1,083 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 424.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Universal Insurance by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 2.7 %

Universal Insurance stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $600.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Universal Insurance Cuts Dividend

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 15,064 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $338,337.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,047,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,067.08. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 55,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

