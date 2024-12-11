Centiva Capital LP Sells 70,048 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,048 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.32, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 459.46%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

