Centiva Capital LP Takes $313,000 Position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,600,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 460,487 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth $2,895,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth $1,656,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SMR shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. CLSA began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,229. The trade was a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,434.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,188.60. This trade represents a 91.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,237 shares of company stock worth $6,053,065. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE:SMR opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. NuScale Power Co. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.33.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

